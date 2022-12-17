PITTSBURGH (AP)Tre Williams’ 19 points helped Duquesne defeat Indiana State 92-86 on Saturday.

Williams also contributed eight rebounds for the Dukes (9-3). Jimmy Clark III shot 5 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Joe Reece recorded 16 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

The Sycamores (9-3) were led by Cooper Neese, who recorded 19 points. Cameron Henry added 16 points and two steals for Indiana State. Julian Larry also had 10 points and two steals.

Williams put up 10 points in the first half for Duquesne, who led 37-36 at halftime. Duquesne outscored Indiana State by five points in the second half. Clark led the way with 11 second-half points.

