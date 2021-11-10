Williams scores 17 to lift Troy over Carver College 104-42

TROY, Ala. (AP)Desmond Williams registered 17 points as Troy romped past Carver College 104-42 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Zay Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy. Kieffer Punter added 12 points. Duke Deen had nine assists and five steals.

Keyshawn Coley had six rebounds for the Cougars.

