NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Austin Williams had 16 points as Hartford topped NJIT 65-49 on Saturday night.

Traci Carter had 14 points for Hartford (6-16, 4-6 America East Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. David Shriver added 10 points. Jared Kimbrough had 11 rebounds.

NJIT totaled 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Mekhi Gray had 12 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (10-13, 5-8).

