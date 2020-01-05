Williams, Robinson power Fresno State past San Jose State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)New Williams scored a career-high 32 points and Orlando Robinson had a double-double as Fresno State topped San Jose State 79-64 on Saturday.

Robinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Anthony Holland added 12 points and Aguir Agau had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-10, 1-3 Mountain West Conference).

Brae Ivey had 19 points for the Spartans (5-11, 1-3). Zach Chappell added 11 points and Ralph Agee had nine rebounds.

Fresno State plays at New Mexico on Tuesday. San Jose State faces Nevada at home on Wednesday.

