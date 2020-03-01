Williams propels Oakland to 68-66 win over Illinois-Chicago

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Sophomore Rashad Williams poured in 29 points and Oakland held off Illinois-Chicago 68-66 on Saturday.

Williams sank 8 of 17 shots from the floor and made 8 of 10 at the free-throw line for the Golden Grizzlies (13-18, 8-10 Horizon League). Xavier Hill-Mais pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Daniel Oladapo scored 12 with six rebounds, while Brad Brechting contributed 10 points and six boards.

Oakland used a Hill-Mais bucket to take a 45-43 lead with 14:06 remaining and the two teams kept it a one-possession game until Hill-Mais’ three-point play put the Golden Grizzlies up 64-59 with 4:35 left. Marcus Ottey made 1 of 2 free throws with 13 seconds to go to pull UIC within 67-66. Williams sank 1 of 2 foul shots before Hill-Mais blocked Ottey’s 3-pointer to close out the victory.

Tarkus Ferguson scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half for the Flames (15-16, 10-8), who led 37-33 at intermission. Godwin Boahen scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half.

Oakland shot 41% from the floor, 33% from 3-point range (5 of 15) and made only 19 of 29 free throws. UIC shot 42% overall, 26% from distance (6 of 23) and missed half of its 20 free throws.

UIC’s bench outscored the Golden Grizzlies 17-2. Oakland avenged an 80-50 loss to the Flames earlier this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.