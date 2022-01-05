PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Shawn Williams had 22 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Kylen Milton had 11 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-12, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) as did Brahm Harris. Dequan Morris had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan O’Neal had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (3-12, 1-1). E.J. Clark added 12 points. DJ Jackson had 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com