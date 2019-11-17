Williams lifts Appalachian St. past Tennessee Tech 69-47

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)O’Showen Williams posted 13 points and five steals as Appalachian State romped past Tennessee Tech 69-47 on Saturday.

Isaac Johnson had 15 points for Appalachian State (3-2). Justin Forrest added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Adrian Delph had 11 points for the Mountaineers.

Hunter Vick had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (1-4).

Appalachian State plays UNC Greensboro on the road on Monday. Tennessee Tech plays Montana State on Sunday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com