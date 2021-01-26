Williams leads UT Martin past SE Missouri 69-66

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Jaron Williams had a season-high 20 points as UT Martin ended its nine-game losing streak, narrowly beating Southeast Missouri 69-66 on Tuesday night.

Ajani Kennedy’s jumper gave UT Martin (4-9, 2-7 Ohio Valley Conference) a 67-66 lead with 1:23 to play. The Skyhawks’ Kenton Eskridge made a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining and Nana Akenten missed a potential-tying 3 at the buzzer.

Williams shot 9 for 12 from the field. Kennedy finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Vinnie Viana added 12 points and Kenton Eskridge had nine assists for UT Martin.

Akenten had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Redhawks (4-10, 2-6). Chris Harris added 12 points. DQ Nicholas had nine rebounds and six assists.

Eric Reed Jr., the Redhawks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, was held scoreless. He shot 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks this season. UT Martin defeated Southeast Missouri 69-67 on Dec. 18.

