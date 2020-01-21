Live Now
WIT holds press conference over issue with international students
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Williams leads Prairie View past Jackson St. 74-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Darius Williams had a season-high 27 points as Prairie View topped Jackson State 74-60 on Monday night.

Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 11 for 13 from the line.

Gerard Andrus had 11 points for Prairie View (8-10, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Faite Williams added 11 points and five steals.

Roland Griffin had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (5-14, 2-4). Tristan Jarrett added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jayveous McKinnis had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Prairie View plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday. Jackson State plays Grambling State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.