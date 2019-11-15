Williams leads Evansville over Indiana-Kokomo 89-71

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)DeAndre Williams had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Evansville topped Indiana-Kokomo 89-71 on Thursday night.

Artur Labinowicz added 21 points and John Hall had 16 points for the Purple Aces (3-0).

Trequan Spivey had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Akil McClain added 14 points. Allante Harper had 11 points.

Evansville matches up against SMU at home on Monday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com