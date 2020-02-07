Williams leads Appalachian State past UT Arlington 57-50

BOONE, N.C. (AP)O’Showen Williams had a career-high 25 points as Appalachian State defeated Texas-Arlington 57-50 on Thursday night.

Williams made 8 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Mountaineers (13-11, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). He added six rebounds. Hunter Seacat scored 13, while Isaac Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points, four assists and three steals.

Brian Warren topped the Mavericks (10-14, 6-7) with 14 points. David Azore added 12 points and six assists.

UT Arlington shot just 36% from the floor and made only 2 of 24 from beyond the arc (8%). The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Texas-Arlington defeated Appalachian State 66-56 on Jan. 9.

