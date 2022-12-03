MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)DeAndre Williams had 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to help Memphis beat Mississippi 68-57 Saturday night for the Tigers’ fourth win in a row.

Alex Lomax and Kendric Davis scored 14 points apiece for Memphis (6-2).

Williams scored inside, Chandler Lawson followed with a layup and Davis hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 opening run with 15:44 left in the first half and the Tigers never trailed.

Matthew Murrell answered with a jumper 17 seconds later for Ole Miss but the Rebels missed their next 11 field-goal attempts over a span of 8-plus minutes. Lomax scored eight points before Lawson converted a three-point play that capped a 21-4 spurt and gave Memphis a 30-8 lead with 7:41 left before halftime.

Murrell led Ole Miss with 13 points. Myles Burns and Theo Akwuba added 10 points apiece.

Memphis shot 39% (27 of 69) overall and made just 1 of 15 (7%) from 3-point range but limited the Rebels to 33% shooting (21 of 63).

Ole Miss (6-2), which lost 59-55 to Oklahoma in the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday, has lost two in a row after opening the season with six consecutive wins.

