Williams, Grimes lead Fresno State past Air Force 79-68

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)New Williams scored 25 points and Nate Grimes added 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Fresno State beat Air Force 79-68 on Tuesday night.

Jarred Hyder had 10 points for Fresno State (7-14, 3-7 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added seven rebounds. Williams made six of Fresno State’s 14 3-pointers and the Bulldogs went 15 for 16 from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs scored the first bucket of the second half to take a lead (38-36) they would not relinquish. The lead peaked at 13 points when Anthony Holland hit a 3-pointer for a 71-58 advantage with 4:12 remaining.

Sid Tomes had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Falcons (9-13, 3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Caleb Morris added 15 points. Ryan Swan had 14 points and three assists.

Fresno State takes on New Mexico at home on Saturday. Air Force plays at Nevada next Tuesday.

