MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Kamari Williams had a career-high 21 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Central Michigan 75-61 on Tuesday night.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points and six assists for Miami (13-17, 7-12 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added seven rebounds. Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kevin Miller had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Chippewas (7-21, 6-11). Cameron Healy added 17 points. Harrison Henderson had 14 points.

The RedHawks leveled the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Miami 83-69 last Thursday.

