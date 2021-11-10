Williams carries Duquesne past Rider 73-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Tre Williams had 14 points, four assists and three blocks and Leon Ayers III posted 12 points and six rebounds as Duquesne defeated Rider 73-61 on Tuesday night in a season oopener.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 16 points for Duquesne. Amir Spears added 14 points and seven assists.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points for the Broncs. Dimencio Vaughn added 13 points and seven rebounds. Mervin James had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story