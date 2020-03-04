Williams carries Cincinnati past South Florida 79-67

NCAA Basketball
TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Keith Williams had a career-high 28 points and Cincinnati beat South Florida 79-67 on Tuesday night.

Tre Scott added 23 points for Cincinnati (19-10, 12-5 American Athletic Conference).

Justin Brown had 16 points for the Bulls (13-17, 6-11). Laquincy Rideau added 15 points. Michael Durr had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Cincinnati finishes out the regular season against Temple at home on Saturday. South Florida finishes out the regular season against SMU at home on Saturday.

