Williams beats buzzer to lift Indiana State over Drake 58-56

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Christian Williams made the winning layup as time expired, giving Indiana State a 58-56 victory over Drake on Wednesday night.

Tied at 56 after a shot-clock violation by Drake, Indiana State inbounded the ball from its own baseline with 6 seconds remaining. Jordan Barnes raced up court and handed off to Williams at the top of the circle. Williams drove the lane with little resistance then beat a late double-team with a layup at the rim.

Barnes scored 16 points, Tre Williams added 11 points and Jake LaRavia had 10 points and nine rebounds for Indiana State (12-8, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which is 9-0 at home this season. Tyreke Key, Indiana State’s leading scorer at 17 points per game, was held to four points. Christian Williams scored six points. He added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Liam Robbins had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (15-7, 5-4). Jonah Jackson had 12 point and Garrett Sturtz had eight rebounds.

The Sycamores evened the season series. Drake defeated Indiana State 80-76 on Jan. 4.

Indiana State plays at Missouri State on Saturday. Drake plays at Southern Illinois on Saturday.

