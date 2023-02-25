WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Chris Mullins and Migue Ayesa both had 15 points in William & Mary’s 74-62 win against Monmouth on Saturday.

Mullins was 4 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tribe (12-19, 7-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Ayesa shot 5 for 13 from beyond the arc. Matteus Case shot 3 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Hawks (6-25, 5-13) were led in scoring by Myles Foster, who finished with 23 points. Monmouth also got 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Klemen Vuga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.