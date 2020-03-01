Willard, No. 21 Missouri State women hold off Bradley 69-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Alexa Willard scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds left, and No. 21 Missouri State picked up the 900th win in school history with a 69-66 defeat of Bradley on Sunday.

The Bears led 47-27 three minutes into the second half after a Willard layup. Gabi Haack rallied the Braves with 16 points in the second half, the last two coming from the foul line with 3.5 seconds left to make it 67-66.

After Willard’s free throws Bradley never got off a tying attempt.

Brice Calip scored 12 points for Missouri State (24-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which is 900-606 in 51 seasons, 38 at the Division I level. Jasmine Franklin added 11 points and Sydney Wilson 10. Emily Gartner grabbed 11 rebounds with eight points.

Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton tied the conference record for most wins by a first year coach, joining Creighton’s Jim Flanery (2003-03) and Stephanie Glance (2010-11). The Bears have been in the MVC for 28 seasons.

Haack had four 3-pointers and 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead the Braves (20-7, 11-5), who lost the first meeting 90-56. Three players added 10.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.