CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Isaiah Wilkins scored 14 points as Longwood beat Presbyterian 58-56 on Saturday.

Zac Watson’s three-point play gave Longwood a 57-55 lead with 55 seconds remaining.

Wilkins shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Lancers (15-6, 7-1 Big South Conference). DeShaun Wade was 3 of 7 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to add 10 points. Watson recorded nine points and was 2 of 2 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Blue Hose (5-16, 1-7) were led by Trevon Reddish, who posted 15 points and four assists. Jalen Forrest added 12 points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart also had eight points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s seventh straight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.