Whittington lifts Kent St. over NC A&T 85-71 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

Philip Whittington had a career-high 29 points plus 12 rebounds as Kent State beat NC A&T 85-71 in overtime in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Tuesday.

Whittington shot 9 for 12 from the field.

Danny Pippen had 17 points for Kent State (9-2). Troy Simons added 14 points. Mitch Peterson had six rebounds for Kent State.

Trailing 40-39 at halftime, Kent State outpaced NC A&T in the second half to force overtime. In the extra period, the Golden Flashes took control to coast to the 14-point win. The Aggies’ 40 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Fred Cleveland Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Aggies (3-9). Ronald Jackson added 17 points and eight rebounds. Kameron Langley had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kent State takes on Hampton at home on Saturday. NC A&T matches up against Wake Forest on the road on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.