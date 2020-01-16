Whitt Jr. scores 30 to lead Arkansas past Vanderbilt 75-55

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a career-high 30 points to lead Arkansas to a 75-55 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Whitt, a graduate transfer from SMU, scored 17 points in the first half to help the Razorbacks to a 34-28 lead at halftime.

Saben Lee led Vanderbilt with 17 points, all in the second half, and Maxwell Evans added 16, all in the first half. The Commodores (8-8, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) have lost 23 straight SEC games.

Arkansas (14-2, 3-1) used an 8-0 run early in the second half to distance itself. Before the run, the Razorbacks led 37-33, but Isaiah Joe knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and Whitt threw down a dunk to extend Arkansas’ lead to 45-33 with 15:04 left.

Joe and Mason Jones, Arkansas’ leading scorers this season, did not score in the first half, but Joe found his stroke in the second half and finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Desi Sills scored 13 and Reggie Chaney added 12 for the Razorbacks.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores will host Tennessee on Saturday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will host No. 10 Kentucky on Saturday.