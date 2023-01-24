ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Brion Whitley scored 18 points, Festus Ndumanya had a double-double and Southern beat Mississippi Valley State 84-70 on Monday night.

Whitley added six rebounds for the Jaguars (10-10, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ndumanya finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Terrell Williams Jr. scored 13.

Tyronn Mosley led the way for the Delta Devils (2-20, 1-7) with 17 points. Terry Collins had 12 points, while Rayquan Brown scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern hosts Alcorn State while Mississippi Valley State visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

