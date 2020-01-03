White sparks UL-Monroe to 79-63 victory over Troy

NCAA Basketball
MONROE, La. (AP)Tyree White came off the bench to score 19 points with seven rebounds and Louisiana-Monroe beat Troy 79-63 on Thursday night.

JD Williams hit five 3-pointers and added 17 points for the Warhawks (5-7, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), while Josh Nicholas scored 15. Williams and Nicholas combined for 13 rebounds. Michael Ertel had 11 points for Louisiana-Monroe, which ended its five-game losing streak.

Louisiana-Monroe trailed by two points at halftime before outscoring the Trojans 48-30 after intermission.

Reserve Ty Gordon had 17 points to lead the Trojans (5-9, 1-2). Tahj Small added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Trojan starters combined for just 22 points on 7-of-26 shooting.

