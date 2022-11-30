CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Trazarien White had 12 points in UNC Wilmington’s 60-58 win against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night.

White also contributed eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-3). Jamahri Harvey scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 (4 for 5 from distance). Maleeck Harden-Hayes recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Essam Mostafa led the way for the Chanticleers (3-3) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Coastal Carolina also got 16 points and two blocks from Josh Uduje.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.