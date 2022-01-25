SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)Aaron Wheeler tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds and St. John’s spoiled Seton Hall’s return to historic Walsh Gymnasium, defeating the Pirates 84-63 on Monday night.

The game was scheduled for Walsh Gym after being postponed last month. The rescheduled date meant the teams were playing each other in back-to-back games. Seton Hall defeated St. John’s 66-60 two days prior at Madison Square Garden.

Seton Hall made it a students-only event, as Walsh Gym holds only 1,360 fans. FS1 arranged to have former Seton Hall coach Bill Raftery broadcast provide color commentary for the game with Dave Sims doing play-by-play.

Posh Alexander had 19 points and seven rebounds for St. John’s (11-7, 3-4 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Montez Mathis added 10 points. Joel Soriano had three blocks.

Myles Cale had 16 points for the Pirates (12-6, 3-5). Jamir Harris added 12 points. Jared Rhoden had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pirates are now 425-143 all-time inside Walsh Gym and their 26-game regular-season winning streak at the campus site came to an end. The Pirates last played at Walsh in 1989 and their last Big East game there was an 85-80 victory over Connectiut in 1985. The 1989 team lost to Michigan in the national championship game.

