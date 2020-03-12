Western Michigan fires basketball coach Steve Hawkins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Western Michigan fired basketball coach Steve Hawkins on Wednesday.

Hawkins spent 17 seasons as head coach of the Broncos. WMU went 13-19 this season and was eliminated by Toledo 76-73 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Monday.

”We appreciate all the contributions he and his family have made to our university and the Kalamazoo community,” athletic director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement Wednesday. ”Ultimately, I’ve decided to make a change in the leadership of the men’s basketball program. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Hawkins is the only coach in program history to win 100 MAC games.

