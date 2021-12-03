Wesley lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over New Orleans 80-67

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Trajan Wesley came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to an 80-67 win over New Orleans on Friday night.

Dou Gueye had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-3). Kentrell Garnett added 13 points. Kobe Julien had 12 points and three blocks.

Tyson Jackson had 17 points for the Privateers (3-6). Simeon Kirkland added 17 points. Troy Green had 10 points and six rebounds.

Derek St. Hilaire, the Privateers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 21 points per game, was held to nine points on 2-of-11 shooting.

