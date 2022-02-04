SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Collin Welp had 17 points and eight rebounds as UC Irvine held off UC Santa Barbara 53-52 on Thursday night.

Austin Johnson had seven rebounds and three blocks for UC Irvine (9-7, 4-3 Big West Conference).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. UC Irvine totaled 20 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 21 first-half points for UC Santa Barbara marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Amadou Sow had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Gauchos (8-9, 1-5).

