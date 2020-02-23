Welch, English deliver late as St. Bonaventure tops Richmond

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Dominick Welch had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jaren English scored 17 points to help Saint Bonaventure to a 75-71 win over Richmond on Saturday night.

Welch made one of two free throws with 50 seconds remaining to give the Bonnies a 69-59 lead before Richmond went on an 8-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Blake Francis with 16 seconds left.

Welch made two free throws then Richmond’s Tyler Burton made a layup and the score was 73-71 at seven seconds to go. The Spiders then fouled English and he made both free throws for a key four-point lead with four seconds left.

Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton scored 13 points each, with Lofton adding seven assists for Saint Bonaventure (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Francis had 23 points for the Spiders (20-7, 10-4), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Jacob Gilyard added 16 points and six assists. Grant Golden had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The win pulled the Bonnies into a third-place tie with Richmond with four games remaining in the conference season.

Saint Bonaventure faces Duquesne at home on Wednesday. Richmond plays at George Washington on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.