POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Junior Ballard scored 20 points and Dillon Jones made a layup at the buzzer in the second overtime to lift Weber State over Idaho State 72-71 on Saturday night.

Ballard was 6-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Wildcats (12-11, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Jones scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Dyson Koehler pitched in with 13 points and seven boards.

Brayden Parker finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (8-15, 5-5). Brock Mackenzie added 11 points and four assists, while Miguel Tomley scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Weber State visits Northern Colorado and Idaho State visits Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.