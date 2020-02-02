Weathers helps Duquesne hold off La Salle 71-69

PITTSBURGH (AP)Marcus Weathers had 18 points and blocked three shots and Duquesne withstood a late run by La Salle to post a 71-69 victory on Sunday.

Weathers sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Dukes (16-5, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Reserve Tavian Dunn-Martin added 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Lamar Norman Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 12, while Sincere Carry pitched in with 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Duquesne led 71-62 after a Michael Hughes jumper with 1:52 left to play, but Saul Phiri hit a 3-pointer and Ed Croswell added a three-point play to pull La Salle with 71-68 with 47 seconds left. David Beatty was fouled beyond the arc but made just 1 of 3 free throws with 14 seconds left and a chance to tie the game.

Beatty had 16 points for the Explorers (10-11, 1-8), who have now lost seven straight games. Spencer added 10 points and six rebounds. Ed Croswell had 10 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com