Washington’s 7th 3 lifts San Jose St past New Mexico 88-85

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Richard Washington scored 25 points and his seventh 3-pointer gave San Jose State the lead with 5.8 seconds left and the Spartans pulled out an 88-85 upset of New Mexico on Wednesday night.

Zane Martin’s 3-point play with 14.4 seconds to go capped an 11-0 Lobo run for an 85-84 lead. Zach Chappell drove to the basket before finding Washington near the right corner. Washington pumped faked as a defender flew past him, dribbled once to move to his left and drilled the dumper.

New Mexico lost the ball on a turnover and Brae Ivey made 1 of 2 free throws before JaQuan Lyle’s last-second deep 3 went off the rim.

Washington, a junior college transfer, went 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Ivey added 13 points and Senaca Knight and Ralph Agee had 10 points apiece for the Spartans (5-10, 1-2 Mountain West Conference).

Lyle, who reached the 1,000-point plateau, and Vance Jackson had 25 points apiece for New Mexico (13-3, 2-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Jackson had a career-high 13 rebounds. Corey Manigault added 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

San Jose State had a 10-point lead at half and was up 84-74 on an Ivey Jumper with 2:17 to go. The Spartans had three turnovers and a missed shot before Washington’s game-winner.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.