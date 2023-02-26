LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Corey Washington scored 18 points as Saint Peter’s beat Niagara 66-65 on Sunday.

Washington added five rebounds and three steals for the Peacocks (11-16, 6-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaylen Murray scored 13 points.

Noah Thomasson finished with 22 points for the Purple Eagles (15-13, 10-9). Niagara also got 13 points from Aaron Gray and 12 from Braxton Bayless.

