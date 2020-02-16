Washington keys Iona’s 2nd half eruption in win over Marist

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Isaiah Washington scored 21 points and E.J. Crawford added 20 and Iona rallied in the second half for a 78-70 win over Marist on Sunday.

Iona (9-12, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) has won four straight following a three-game skid.

Marist led 33-23 at halftime, then the Gaels emerged from intermission with a 21-2 outburst. Washington scored 10 in that stretch and Iona led 44-35 with 12:52 remaining. Marist regrouped to tie it at 53 when Tyler Saint-Furcy threw down a dunk with 7:40 left. Later he tied it at 62 with two free throws, but Washington made 1 of 2 foul shots with 3:33 left and Iona distanced itself from there. Washington scored 19 of his 21 in the second half and the Gaels scored 55 in the second half on 14-of-24 shooting and just three missed foul shots in 26 attempts.

Tajuan Agee scored 16 points and Andrija Ristanovic 13 for Iona.

Saint-Furcy led Marist (6-17, 5-9) with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Braden Bell scored 13, Matthew Herasme 12 and Jordan Jones 11.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.