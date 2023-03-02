HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Marques Warrick had 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-74 victory against Oakland on Thursday night in the Horizon League Tournament.

Warrick shot 6 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Norse (20-12). Chris Brandon added 13 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 7 for 12 from the line, and he also had 13 rebounds. Sam Vinson was 5 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points to match Trevon Faulkner.

The Golden Grizzlies (13-18) were led in scoring by Jalen Moore, who finished with 21 points and seven assists. Trey Townsend added 19 points for Oakland. In addition, Keaton Hervey had 15 points and seven rebounds.

