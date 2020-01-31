Warren leads Florida Gulf Coast past Jacksonville, 63-61

NCAA Basketball
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jalen Warren scored seven points in the final three-and-a-half minutes, including a jumper with five seconds left to give Florida Gulf Coast a 63-61 win over Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Warren hit a 3 with 3:24 left to put FGCU up 57-53 and Caleb Catto added a jumper before Destin Barnes sparked a Jacksonville comeback by knocking down a 3. Warren hit a pair of free throws, but Barnes came right back to hit a jumper and hit from beyond the arc with :17 left to tie the game.

Catto had 20 points for Florida Gulf Coast (7-16, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Warren finished with 18 points and Zach Scott added 11 points. Tracy Hector Jr. had eight rebounds.

Barnes had 19 points for the Dolphins (10-13, 3-5). David Bell added 10 points.

Florida Gulf Coast plays Liberty on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville matches up against North Alabama at home on Saturday.

