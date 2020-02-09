Ware leads Jacksonville St. past UT-Martin 75-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)De’Torrion Ware had 22 points as Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 75-61 on Saturday. Kayne Henry added 20 points for the Gamecocks. Henry also had nine rebounds.

Derrick Cook had six assists for Jacksonville State (10-15, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference).

UT Martin scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Parker Stewart had 16 points and seven assists for the Skyhawks (7-16, 3-9). Miles Thomas added 13 points and eight rebounds. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jacksonville State matches up against Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday. UT Martin matches up against Southeast Missouri State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.