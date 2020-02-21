Ware carries Jacksonville St. over SE Missouri 65-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)De’Torrion Ware had 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Jacksonville State to a 65-58 win over Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.

Jacara Cross had 15 points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville State (11-17, 6-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kayne Henry added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Alex Caldwell had 13 points for the Redhawks (7-21, 3-12). Quatarrius Wilson added 12 points. Skyler Hogan had 11 points.

The Gamecocks evened the season series against the Redhawks with the win. Southeast Missouri defeated Jacksonville State 76-72 on Feb. 6. Jacksonville State plays UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri matches up against Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballand http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.