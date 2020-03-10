Ward lifts NDSU past Oral Roberts in Summit League tourney

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Tyson Ward had 21 points as top-seeded North Dakota State topped Oral Roberts 75-69 in the Summit League Conference tournament semifinals on Monday night.

NDSU is looking for its fourth league tournament title in seven years and its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

Vinnie Shahid had 17 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State (24-8). Cameron Hunter added 12 points and Sam Griesel had seven rebounds.

Kevin Obanor had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Golden Eagles (17-14). R.J. Fuqua scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds. Deondre Burns had 13 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Golden Eagles, had two points on 1-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.