RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Hason Ward had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead VCU to a 71-62 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 13 points and seven assists for VCU (14-7, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). KeShawn Curry added 12 points. Marcus Tsohonis had 11 points.

Tre Williams had 19 points for the Dukes (6-14, 1-7), who have now lost seven games in a row. Kevin Easley Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds. Amir Spears had 11 points and seven rebounds.

