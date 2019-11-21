Walton scores 32 to lead Drexel over Bryant 86-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Zach Walton had 32 points, hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers, as Drexel defeated Bryant 86-74 on Wednesday night.

James Butler had 18 points and 12 rebounds and four assists for Drexel (3-3). Mate Okros added 11 points. Matey Juric had 10 points for the hosts. Camren Wynter led the team with 14 assists.

Charles Pride had 25 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Adam Grant added 24 points. Michael Green III had 11 points and Patrick Harding had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Drexel faces Rosemont College at home on Monday. Bryant plays New Hampshire on the road on Tuesday.

