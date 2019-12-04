Walton lifts N. Kentucky past Miami (Ohio) 76-54

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Dantez Walton had 32 points as Northern Kentucky easily defeated Miami (Ohio) 76-54 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Sharpe had 18 points for Northern Kentucky (6-3). Adrian Nelson had a career-high 12 rebounds and Trevon Faulkner added six boards.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds for the RedHawks (4-4). Mekhi Lairy added six rebounds and Nike Sibande had seven rebounds.

Northern Kentucky plays Eastern Kentucky at home on Sunday. Miami (Ohio) plays Evansville on the road on Saturday.

