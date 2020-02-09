Wallace leads E. Illinois over Morehead St. 71-65

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Josiah Wallace had 25 points as Eastern Illinois got past Morehead State 71-65 on Saturday.

Mack Smith had 11 points for Eastern Illinois (12-12, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Skipper-Brown added nine rebounds and three blocks. JaQualis Matlock had nine rebounds.

Tyzhaun Claude had 14 points for the Eagles (12-13, 6-6). Djimon Henson added 10 points. Ta’lon Cooper had eight rebounds.

Jordan Walker, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup led the Eagles, shot only 9 percent for the game (1 of 11).

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Morehead State defeated Eastern Illinois 69-66 on Jan. 11. Eastern Illinois matches up against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Thursday. Morehead State plays Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday.

