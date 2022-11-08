BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jordan Walker’s 38 points led UAB over Alabama State 111-70 in the season opener on Monday night.

Walker was 11 of 19 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 11 for 11 from the line for the Blazers. Ledarrius Brewer scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Trey Jemison shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

TJ Madlock hit five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points for Alabama State. In addition, Alex Anderson had eight points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Up next for UAB is a matchup Friday with Toledo. Alabama State visits USC on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.