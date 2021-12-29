COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)A.J. Walker scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Air Force narrowly beat Utah State 49-47 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Jake Heidbreder had 14 points for Air Force (8-4). Nikc Jackson added 12 rebounds and five assists.

Justin Bean had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (9-5, 0-1). Brandon Horvath added 10 rebounds.

