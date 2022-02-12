BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Jabari Walker scored 11 straight Colorado points in the final five minutes to push his team into the lead and Tristan da Silva added four straight free throws as the Buffaloes held off Utah for an 81-76 win on Saturday night.

Rollie Worster’s trey with 10:36 remaining put Utah in front, 59-49, but KJ Simpson scored at the basket and Nique Clifford hit from behind the arc to halve the Colorado deficit. Marco Anthony hit a jumper, but Simpson again scored at the basket and Keeshawn Barthelemy hit from deep to get the Buffs within two, 61-59, with 7:23 left.

Walker hit from deep to get Colorado within a point, but Braden Carlson answered for the Utes with a layup. Barthelemy and Walker each hit two free throws to put Colorado in front, 66-65, but Worster answered with a layup to give Utah the lead one final time. Walker scored three consecutive layups and turned the third one into a three-point play to give the Buffaloes a 73-67 lead.

Walker finished with a double-double, combining 22 points with 13 rebounds to lead Colorado (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12). Evan Battey contributed 16 points and Barthelemy and da Silva each added 14.

Carlson had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead Utah (9-16, 2-13). Anthony finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Gabe Madsen added 14 points and Worster contributed 12.

Colorado travels to Oregon State Tuesday. Utah plays at Stanford Thursday.

