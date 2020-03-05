Wake Forest women upset Virginia Tech 58-55 at ACC tourney

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Ivana Raca had 16 points and six rebounds, Gina Conti scored four of her 11 points in the final minute and Wake Forest beat Virginia Tech 58-55 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Wake Forest (16-15) has won two ACC tournament games for just the third time in program history. The No. 13 seed will face 22nd-ranked Florida State on Friday after dropping both regular-season matchups with the No. 4 seed Seminoles.

Conti curled off a high screen and made a contested shot at the edge of the key to extend Wake Forest’s lead to 56-51 with 53.7 seconds left. Virginia Tech later pulled to 56-55 after a quick inbound play, but Conti answered with two free throws at 8.9 for a three-point lead.

Virginia Tech had two good looks at the other end but Taja Cole’s layup attempt rolled off and Aisha Sheppard’s corner 3-pointer was short at the buzzer.

Elizabeth Kitley led Virginia Tech (21-9) with 15 points. The No. 5 seed Hokies became the fourth straight higher seed to lose in the tournament.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.