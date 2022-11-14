NEW YORK (AP)Javier Esquerra Trelles had 20 points in Wagner’s 82-52 win over Neumann on Monday night.

Esquerra Trelles added five rebounds for the Seahawks (2-1). Julian Brown was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 10 from distance) to add 14 points. Delonnie Hunt recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Knights (0-1) were led by Kyle Thompson, who posted 22 points. Jalen Vaughns added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Neumann. Justin Smith also had four points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Wagner hosts Fairfield in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.