TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Brandon Brown, Javier Ezquerra and Julian Brown scored 12 points each to help Wagner defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-79 on Saturday.

Brown had eight rebounds for the Seahawks (12-9, 5-5 Northeast Conference). Ezquerra shot 5 of 11 (2 for 6 from distance). Brown shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Knights (14-11, 7-3) were led in scoring by Joe Munden Jr., who finished with 23 points and three steals. Demetre Roberts added 15 points, eight assists and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. Ansley Almonor also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.